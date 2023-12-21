Grandma who charges her family money for Christmas dinner announces price hike. Know why

Caroline Duddridge, a grandmother in Cardiff has raised the price for her 2023 Christmas dinner for her family due to the escalating cost of living crisis. Duddridge has been hosting and charging for the dinner for seven years in a row but it is the first time she has increased the price.

Duddridge is asking three of her daughters to fork out $15.21 for a seat at the Christmas feast, up from about $12.67 last year, according to BBC Radio 5 Live.

Even then, Duddridge is of the view that the money would not be enough to prepare a proper feast for her children and grandchildren.

“I’m not sure it will, because when you buy a few bits and pieces it comes to like £30 or £40 and it’s barely a bag full,” she told the outlet.

While the daughters have to bear the revised entry costs, Duddrige's two sons will be charged $19 for the Christmas celebration, unchanged from last year, The grandchildren are also expected to cough up about $3.15.

Duddridge argues that the entry price for her daughter's was too low previously and that she has brought it on par with her son's this time.

“I have put the girls’ prices up [this year] by £2 because I did get a bit of stick from people saying I was being sexist – not that I listen to public opinion, particularly,” she added to BBC Radio 5 Live of the decision to charge her daughters a bit more this year.

“There were the usual trolls, but some people thought it was a really good idea – they even said they were going to adopt it themselves,” she said.

''The amount I charge for dinner includes electricity. It's a no brainer for me…it's the only way to go."

Notably, it was eight years ago in 2015 that Duddridge first got the idea to make guests fork out money for her turkey dinner after her husband died.

Since then, she calls up her five children and despite the complaints, manages to get money from everyone. It has become a Christmas ritual for her family,