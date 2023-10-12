Shoplifting increases as cost of living crisis looms over the UK

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
The UK businesses are struggling to battle with the issue of shoplifting. UK Retail giants are reporting losses amounting to millions of dollars and now British businesses are seeking government help as shops are suffering unprecedented thefts and violence. According to the British Retail Consortium, shoplifting is up to 27%!

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos