Switzerland city considers legalising drugs for recreation, pilot scheme under pipeline

Switzerland's capital city, Bern, is contemplating a pilot program that would test the legal sale of drugs for recreational use. This unprecedented initiative is aimed at addressing the country's widespread drug use by providing a regulated and safer alternative.

The proposal has gained support from Bern's parliament, although it requires a change in federal law for implementation.

Advocates are reportedly arguing that the traditional "war on drugs" has failed, and innovative approaches such as legalisation could offer better control over the market and promote safer usage.

"The war on drugs has failed, and we have to look at new ideas," said Eva Chen, a Bern council member from the Alternative Left Party. "Control and legalisation can do better than mere repression."

This move is aligned with a global shift in drug policies, with an increasing number of countries and US states adopting measures such as decriminalisation and the legal recreational use of marijuana.

Several European countries, including Spain, Italy, and Portugal, have already moved away from issuing prison sentences for drug possession charges, including possession of drugs.

Wastewater studies analysing illicit drug presence reportedly revealed that wealthy Swiss cities, including Zurich, Basel, and Geneva, rank among the top European cities for drug use.

The prevalence of drug use in these cities, as well as Bern, has surged in recent years due to a dramatic drop in prices.

Despite the proposal's support, critics are reportedly arguing against legalising a drug with known health risks. Drugs can be highly addictive and pose severe health complications, including heart damage, strokes, depression, and anxiety.

However, proponents of the pilot program are saying that there is a need to acknowledge the reality of widespread drug use.

"We can't change that, so we should try to ensure people use it in the safest, least damaging way," stated Thilo Beck from the Arud Zentrum for Addiction Medicine.

The pilot program is still in the early stages, with crucial details such as the source and distribution of the drug under development. The education, social affairs, and sports directorate are currently preparing a report on the potential pilot project.