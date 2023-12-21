Toyota initiates global recall of 1.12 million vehicles over airbag concerns 

Toyota Motor has announced a comprehensive recall due to a potential airbag issue linked to a sensor short circuit which in turn is set of affect 1.12 million vehicles worldwide.

According to Reuters, the recall spans model years 2020 through 2022, encompassing various popular models such as Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander, and Sienna Hybrid vehicles. The flaw, centred around the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors, poses a risk of airbags failing to deploy as intended, particularly if a small adult or child occupies the front seat. The recall includes one million vehicles in the US.

The specific concern revolves around the OCS sensors, crucial components that ensure airbags refrain from deploying when a small adult or child is detected in the front seat. The global recall aims to address the potential malfunction by having dealers inspect and replace the sensors if necessary. Toyota plans to commence notifying affected vehicle owners in February 2023, facilitating a swift response to rectify the identified issue.

This is not the first time Toyota has encountered airbag-related issues. In July 2022, the automaker issued a recall affecting 3,500 RAV4 vehicles in the US. The recall was prompted by concerns about potential interference between internal components that could lead to the OCS sensor incorrectly detecting the occupant. While frontal airbags have proven instrumental in saving over 50,000 lives in the US over the past 30 years, safety authorities emphasise the critical importance of addressing specific concerns to prevent injuries, especially to children and small adults.

The development of the new OCS sensors is rooted in the recognition that older airbags deployed uniformly for all occupants, potentially causing injuries and, in rare cases, fatalities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) acknowledged that past airbag deployment methods posed risks to children, small adults, and unbelted passengers who were in close proximity to the airbag at the moment of deployment. The introduction of enhanced sensors seeks to mitigate such risks and further enhance the overall safety of Toyota vehicles.

(With inputs from Reuters)