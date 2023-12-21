COVID-19 infection paralyses vocal cords of teenager, first such case to be reported in world

In a rare case, a healthy teenage girl suddenly complained about facing trouble breathing, days after a SARS-CoV-2 infection. As per doctors, the girl's vocal cords were paralysed by the COVID-19.



After the diagnosis, the girl had to undergo a surgical tracheostomy – in which an opening was made in her windpipe which was below her voice box – to support her breathing in the last year.



As per the event's new case report, the impact of COVID-19 on the nervous system may lead to paralysis of the vocal cord in rare cases. The authors said that this is the first case of a teenager suffering vocal cord paralysis after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, although there were reports of adults suffering from similar conditions.

"The virus has known neurologic complications, including headache, seizure, and peripheral neuropathy," said otolaryngologists Danielle Larrow and Christopher Hartnick from Mass Eye and Ear at Harvard Medical School.



"The current case reveals that vocal cord paralysis may be an additional neuropathic sequela of the virus,” he added.

Doctors investigate girl's symptoms

Thirteen days after the 15-year-old girl tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, she was taken to the hospital emergency department. Her initial symptoms were fever, congestion and fatigue, which improved after five days. However, after nine days of getting tested, she said that she is facing trouble breathing, especially when she is active.



It was noted by emergency department doctors that her breathing was rapid and noisy while inhaling, which indicated obstructed airflow, although her oxygen levels remained normal. Tests for respiratory infections, including SARS-CoV-2, came negative.



The girl, who had a history of anxiety and asthma, was given bronchodilators and steroids for a suspected asthma attack, however, that didn't help.

Her vocal cords were examined by the otolaryngologists and she was diagnosed with paradoxical vocal fold motion (PVFM), in which the vocal cords close instead of opening when a person tries to breathe.



The girl started undergoing speech therapy to treat the involuntary closure, however, there were no improvements in her symptoms and it became clear that they failed to match the typical signs of PVFM.



Her vocal cords were examined again by the otolaryngologists and this time, the girl was diagnosed with bilateral vocal cord paralysis, which meant both her vocal cords were not moving.



On the basis of their findings, the doctors said that the previous COVID-19 infection of the teenager may have weakened her vocal cords and may have also led to numbness and weakness on one side.