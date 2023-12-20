Covid scare returns: With JN.1 rearing its head, do you need to worry? Experts speak

India has seen an uptick in the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the last few days, which caused panic among citizens. But the government agencies have said that there's no need to panic.

India's southern state of Kerala has reported a case of Covid with the JN.1 variant, which is a derivative of BA.2.86.

Local authorities said that a 79-year-old woman was detected with JN.1 infection in the Karakulam area of Thiruvananthapuram district of the state on December 8, but it also mentioned that she has been fully recovered.

Kerala of late reported a spike in Covid cases, with three deaths in the last 24 hours Overall, there are more than 2,000 active cases in India, health ministry's data showed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday (Dec 19) also announced that it would step up its classification of the new COVID-19 variant JN.1 to a standalone "variant of interest".

Dr RR Dutta, HOD Internal Medicine, Paras Health, Gurugram, told WION that the emergence of the JN.1 strain of Covid has caused "considerable concern globally".

Kerala's instance was identified via genetic analysis, with no documented cases of hospitalisations or severe illnesses at present, which has helped ease immediate concerns. The condition is being carefully observed and supervised, Dr Dutta added.

What are ṭhe symtoms?

The variant is characterised by increased transmissibility, its symptoms overlap with other viral infections, including fever, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, mild gastrointestinal symptoms, and loss of taste or smell.

"These symptoms may resemble other upper respiratory infections caused by seasonal viruses," Dr Dutta added.

Dr Sushila Kataria, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta, Gurugram told WION that despite its distinct name, the JN1 variant is not significantly different genetically from the BA variants, and they typically manifest as mild cases.

What should be preventive measures in India?

Crucial preventive measures include vaccination, mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and social distancing.

It is also important to understand its contagious nature, which underscores the urgency for adhering to safety protocols.

Dr Sushila Kataria said, "In light of the rising influenza cases, it is crucial to adopt preventive measures. Individuals exhibiting symptoms, regardless of age, should refrain from attending school or work, isolate themselves, wear masks in public spaces, and seek appropriate treatment. Hospital visits are advisable for those experiencing persistent symptoms or difficulties in performing routine activities."

She also said that preventive actions include securing the seasonal flu vaccination for everyone, with consideration for the pneumonia vaccine, especially for individuals with comorbidities or those aged above 65.

Watch: India: 2,311 active Covid cases, highest surge in Kerala; 341 new JN.1 Covid strain cases × She said, "Concerning COVID vaccination, those who have not yet received it should undergo vaccination, with the expectation of having completed three doses by now. While the necessity of annual COVID vaccination is not clearly outlined, awaiting guidance from AICMR or DCGI is recommended for clarity."

"Presently, the risk of escalation appears minimal due to the similarities between the JN1 and BA variants. Nevertheless, exercising caution and following preventive measures remain advisable," she added.