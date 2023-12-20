India: High-level review meet held by health minister amid escalating COVID-19 cases

In a crucial response to the surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Indian state of Kerala, the Union Health Ministry convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday (Dec 20).

The focus of the meeting, chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, was to comprehensively review the sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases and related fatalities, exacerbated by the recent identification of the Covid sub-variant JN.1 in Kerala state.

Joining the Health Minister in this critical discussion were Union Ministers SP Singh Baghel and Bharati Pravin Pawar, along with key officials such as Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Secretary Department of Health Research Dr Rajiv Bahl, and Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) at NITI Aayog.

Kerala, in particular, has witnessed a surge with 292 new active cases of COVID-19 and three deaths reported on December 19, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, media reports said.

The state's total active cases stand at 2,041, with a cumulative COVID-related death toll reaching 72,056 since the outbreak three years ago.

Despite the rise in cases, State Health Minister Veena George assured on Tuesday (Dec 19) that the state is well-prepared to manage the situation effectively. She highlighted the issuance of directives to provide specialised facilities for COVID-19 patients, ensuring the availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds, and ventilators in hospitals.

In the broader national context, India reported 341 new cases by 8 am on Wednesday (Dec 20), with 224 individuals recovering or being discharged in the last 24 hours.

Responding to the emergence of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19, the Centre issued an advisory to states, emphasising the need for public health measures and arrangements to minimise disease transmission during the upcoming festive season.

The advisory urged states to monitor and report influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness cases regularly, updating details in the Integrated Health Information Platform and ensuring adequate testing in all districts.

The JN.1 variant, considered a descendant of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.86 or Pirola, was first identified in the United States in September 2023. China reported seven infections of this sub-variant on December 15.

Symptoms associated with JN.1 include mild fever, coughing, discomfort in the nasal passages, sore throat, runny nose, facial pain or pressure, headache, and gastrointestinal issues. WHO classified the JN.1 variant as a "variant of interest" on December 19 by maintaining that it does not pose much threat to the public.