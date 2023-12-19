Top 10 world news: Russia upgrading nuclear arsenal, China earthquake death toll mounts, and more

Days after announcing that Russia was expanding its troops size, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (Dec 19) said the country was also upgrading its nuclear arsenal. In other news, the death toll due to the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted the northwest part of China had risen to 126, as of the last update.

Click on headlines to read more:

Vladimir Putin told the conference of senior defence officials on Tuesday (Dec 19) that Russia is upgrading its nuclear arsenal amid its ongoing war against Ukraine and Western fears of nuclear conflict.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Dec 19) spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and highlighted New Delhi's stand in favour of ceasefire and "early restoration of peace".

At least 126 people have been killed after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted a remote and mountainous county in northwest China, reported the country’s state media, on Tuesday (Dec 19).

A volcano in Iceland erupted on Tuesday (Dec 19) sending molten lava in the sky. The eruption in southwest Iceland took place after the region rumbled due to earthquakes for weeks.

Under the new guidance released by the UK Department of Education, teachers in the country have been told they do not have to address students by their chosen pronouns.

Tech giant Google's parent company Alphabet has agreed to pay $700 million to settle an antitrust case with US states and consumers filed in federal court on Monday (Dec 18).

The air quality in Australia's East Coast city of Sydney plummeted to levels comparable to New Delhi, the Indian capital and one of the world's most polluted metropolises.

The government of the western Indian state of Maharashtra has given a go-ahead for a broad proposal to create a new city, 'Third Mumbai'. Mumbai, state capital of Maharashtra, has been a major financial centre in the peninsula for over a century.

After Pat Cummins broke the bank and went for a whopping INR 20.50 crore in IPL 2024 auction, in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19), his compatriot Mitchell Starc bettered the record as he was swooped up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).