PM Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu, urges for 'early restoration of peace'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Dec 19) spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and highlighted New Delhi's stand in favour of ceasefire and "early restoration of peace". The war between Israel-Hamas has intensified after the second truce deal expired earlier this month.

PM Modi took to X, formerly known as Twitter to inform about the conversation with Netanyahu.

"Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic," posted PM Modi.

"Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected," he added.

PM Modi's conversation with Netanyahu comes less than a week after India voted in favour of a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

During the explanation of vote (EoV), India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Khamboj said India “welcomes” the fact that the international community had been able to find a “common ground” to address the situation in West Asia.

“Our challenge in this extraordinarily difficult time is to strike the right balance,” Khamboj added.

However, she stopped short of clarifying the reason for India’s decision to go against the US and Israel-backed resolution.

Prior to Tuesday, PM Modi talked to Netanyahu in October, a couple of days after the dastardly October 7 attacks on Israeli soil by Hamas terrorists.

Modi, who is known to share great camaraderie with Netanyahu, said that India stands “firmly with Israel in this difficult hour”, and condemned the terrorist attack.

“I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," PM Modi posted.

While New Delhi bats for a ceasefire, Tel Aviv has vowed to finish the job by cleansing Gaza Strip of Hamas. Netnyahu, on multiple occasions has claimed that the war would not end until Hamas is wiped out.