Gravitas 'Indians stand firmly with Israel': PM Modi receives update from Netanyahu amid Hamas conflict

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, interacted with his Israeli counterpart and reiterated New Delhi's support amid conflict. PM Modi has said, India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

