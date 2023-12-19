Sydney and Delhi's air quality on par after Duck Creek, Pilliga Forest bushfire

The air quality in Australia's East Coast city of Sydney plummeted to levels comparable to New Delhi, the Indian capital and one of the world's most polluted metropolises. The usually clear and blue skies of Sydney transformed into a greyish, dystopic-looking scenery as the capital of North South Wales struggled with smoke coming from Duck Creek, Pilliga Forest bushfire some 400 kilometres away.

According to reports, the air quality index hit 161 in the city's downtown area after 5 pm (0600 GMT). The poor quality of air has forced the authorities to issue advisories where people are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exercise.

According to the Rural Fire Service (RFS), the bushfires have spread roughly across 136,000 hectares (336,000) acres, an area almost the size of Greater London in the south and the smoke is continuously drifting towards Sydney.

"We are seeing smoke drift from the Duck Creek-Pilliga Forest fire, which is burning in the northern part of the state, being pushed under very strong northerly winds down into the Hunter and it's being experienced in greater Sydney region as well," RFS spokesperson Greg Allan said.

RFS said as many as 450 firefighters and other personnel were on the ground, working to control the blazes in easing conditions for the north of the state. Although no total fire ban has been applied so far, a high fire danger rating remains in place for an area stretching from Sydney's west to the Victorian border.

Temperatures reached into the mid-30s for Sydney, parts of the mid-north coast, and northwest and central-west slopes and plains.

Delhi's pollution woes

While the AQI reaching 161 is a one-off incident in Syndey, the pollution levels in Delhi constantly hover between 74 and 225. In the first couple of weeks of November, the levels usually surpass 400 as well due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

Last month, the Delhi government ordered an early winter break in schools from November 9 to 18 due to deteriorating air quality. All construction work was stopped and the cabs from outside the state were not allowed to enter the capital.

To reduce the pollution level, the Delhi government had mulled using cloud seeding to induce artificial rainfall. The proposal, however, remains in the preliminary stage so far.