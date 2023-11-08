LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Delhi's pollution woes likely to be solved by artificial rain after IIT Kanpur steps in

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Nov 08, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

Delhi Pollution: Men ride their bicycles in front of the India Gate shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, India Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Indian capital is expected to induce artificial rain amid hazardous air quality that has been adversely impacting the lives and lifelines of tens of millions across northern India. 

The residents of Indian capital Delhi and National Capital Region surrounding it may soon get respite off the hazardous air they have been breathing at least since the beginning of this month. The Delhi government will attempt to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding this month, Gopal Rai, the Environment Minister of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, said on November 8.

Rai said that a meeting with the scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was held to pave the way for an artificial rain in Delhi during the beginning of the third week of November.

"Experts anticipate that such conditions could develop around November 20-21. We have asked the scientists to prepare a proposal in this regard which will be submitted to the Supreme Court," the minister added.

trending now

More information will be added soon.

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

RELATED

Cash-for-query scam: CBI to launch probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, says BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

Delhi government orders early winter break in schools from November 9 to 18 due to air pollution

Amarnath cave road connectivity project kicks-up row, politicians say environmental disaster in making