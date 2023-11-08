Delhi's pollution woes likely to be solved by artificial rain after IIT Kanpur steps in

The residents of Indian capital Delhi and National Capital Region surrounding it may soon get respite off the hazardous air they have been breathing at least since the beginning of this month. The Delhi government will attempt to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding this month, Gopal Rai, the Environment Minister of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, said on November 8.

Rai said that a meeting with the scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was held to pave the way for an artificial rain in Delhi during the beginning of the third week of November.

"Experts anticipate that such conditions could develop around November 20-21. We have asked the scientists to prepare a proposal in this regard which will be submitted to the Supreme Court," the minister added.