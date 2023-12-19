IPL 2024 Auction: UNIMAGINABLE! Australia pacer Mitchell Starc goes to KKR for a MAMMOTH INR 24.75 crore

IPL 2024 Auction: After Pat Cummins broke the bank and went for a whopping INR 20.50 crore (205 million) in IPL 2024 auction, in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19), his compatriot Mitchell Starc bettered the record in a flash. Starc made heads turn with a record-breaking INR 24.75 crore deal (247.5 million), being acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He, thus, now becomes the most-expensive player in IPL history.

There was a bidding war triggered for Starc which included Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) before it was joined by KKR and Gujarat Titans (GT). It became a two-way tussle between Kolkata and GT before the two-time winners eventually won the intense bidding war.

Most-expensive players in IPL history (INR):

Mitchell Starc (KKR) - 24.75 crore

Pat Cummins (SRH) - 20.5 crore

Sam Curran (PBKS) - 18.5 crore

Cameron Green (MI) - 17 crore

Ben Stokes (CSK) - 16.25 crore

Starc gas not featured in the IPL since the 2015 edition. He played in IPL 2014 and 2015 for the then Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) -- who didn't bid for him on Tuesday -- and ended with 34 wickets at 20.38. In the ODI World Cup 2023 edition, held in India, Starc ended with 16 wickets (eighth-most) in his side's victorious campaign.

KKR squad after Mitchell Starc inclusion: