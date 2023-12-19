IPL 2024 Auction: UNIMAGINABLE! Australia pacer Mitchell Starc goes to KKR for a MAMMOTH INR 24.75 crore
Story highlights
IPL 2024 Auction: UNIMAGINABLE! Australia pacer Mitchell Starc created history as he went to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a MAMMOTH INR 24.75 crore in the auction in Dubai.
IPL 2024 Auction: UNIMAGINABLE! Australia pacer Mitchell Starc created history as he went to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a MAMMOTH INR 24.75 crore in the auction in Dubai.
IPL 2024 Auction: After Pat Cummins broke the bank and went for a whopping INR 20.50 crore (205 million) in IPL 2024 auction, in Dubai on Tuesday (Dec 19), his compatriot Mitchell Starc bettered the record in a flash. Starc made heads turn with a record-breaking INR 24.75 crore deal (247.5 million), being acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He, thus, now becomes the most-expensive player in IPL history.
There was a bidding war triggered for Starc which included Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) before it was joined by KKR and Gujarat Titans (GT). It became a two-way tussle between Kolkata and GT before the two-time winners eventually won the intense bidding war.
trending now
Most-expensive players in IPL history (INR):
Mitchell Starc (KKR) - 24.75 crore
Pat Cummins (SRH) - 20.5 crore
Sam Curran (PBKS) - 18.5 crore
Cameron Green (MI) - 17 crore
Ben Stokes (CSK) - 16.25 crore
Starc gas not featured in the IPL since the 2015 edition. He played in IPL 2014 and 2015 for the then Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) -- who didn't bid for him on Tuesday -- and ended with 34 wickets at 20.38. In the ODI World Cup 2023 edition, held in India, Starc ended with 16 wickets (eighth-most) in his side's victorious campaign.
KKR squad after Mitchell Starc inclusion:
Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mitchell Starc, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya