IPL 2024 Auction: SRH strike RECORD-BREAKING INR 20 crore deal for Pat Cummins

Dubai, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Dec 19, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
main img

Pat Cummins Photograph:(Twitter)

Australian Pat Cummins broke the previous record of INR 18 crore set by Sam Curran for the IPL 2023 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) smashed the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction record after they splashed INR 20 crore on Australia skipper Pat Cummins. The Australian broke the previous record of INR 18 crore set by Sam Curran for the IPL 2023 auction.

More to Follow...

