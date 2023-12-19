West Indies drop star player for remainder of England T20Is, Alzarri Joseph rested

West Indies have rested seamer Alzarri Joseph for the remainder of the England T20Is while dropping out-of-form Shimron Hetmyer. The hosts have recalled seasoned T20 cricketer Johnson Charles in his place, who last played against India in August, scoring 44.

Hetmyer has been out of touch since the start of the ODI series, registering below-par scores of 32, 0 and 12 in three outings. His numbers further dropped during the T20Is – wherein he scored 1 and 2 in the first two games before being benched for the third match in Grenada.

Meanwhile, considering the workload management and West Indies’s upcoming tour Down Under, including two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting January 17, Joseph was rested. The right-arm seamer is expected to feature across all formats against the Aussies.

Joseph starred with the ball in the second T20I, returning with three for 39, picking Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Sam Curran. Thanks to his spell, West Indies won that match by ten wickets. However, in the next game in Grenada, Joseph leaked runs, going wicketless and conceding 50 in his four-over spell.

Though West Indies slammed a whopping 222 for six on the board, England chased the target with seven wickets and one ball remaining. Salt won the Player of the Match award for his maiden T20I hundred, but Harry Brook’s exploits in the end, hitting 31* off seven, including 22 off the last over, had England through.

Oshane Thomas is included in the squad for the final two T20Is in Trinidad, scheduled on December 19 and 21, respectively.

West Indies squad for last two T20Is vs England -