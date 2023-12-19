Vladimir Putin says Russia upgrading nuclear arsenal amid 'hybrid war' with West

Vladimir Putin told the conference of senior defence officials on Tuesday (Dec 19) that Russia is upgrading its nuclear arsenal amid its ongoing war against Ukraine and Western fears of nuclear conflict.

Putin said that Moscow is keeping its strategic forces at the highest level of readiness as the West wages a "hybrid war" against it.

"Due to the changing character of military threats and as new military and political risks arise, the role of the nuclear triad has significantly increased. It ensures a strategic balance of power in the world," Putin said as translated by the news agency Reuters.

"Overall, the level of modern weaponry in the strategic nuclear forces has been brought (up) to 95 per cent. When it comes to naval forces, it's almost (at) 100 per cent. By the end of the year, 15 Yars and Avangard missile complexes will be deployed for service," he added.

"We need to continue maintaining combat readiness of the strategic forces at the highest level. All the approved goals in this area will be reached without a doubt," he further said.

The Russian president said that Moscow would continue the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

He targeted the West and stated that all attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia had crumbled.

Putin said that the Western nations continue their hybrid war against Moscow as they keep supplying Ukraine with military aid, and advanced weapons, and they are training their troops.

Putin claimed that Kyiv wasted reserves trying to show the West the results of the counteroffensive as he spoke at the extended meeting with the Defense Ministry.

He highlighted that "the myth of the invulnerability of Western military equipment has also collapsed".

The Russian head of state concluded: "All attempts, as they say in the West, to inflict a strategic military defeat on us were beaten by the courage and fortitude of our soldiers, clashing with the greater power of our Armed Forces, the potential of the national industry, and defence production."

Also read: Khalistani terrorist Pannun says India planning to kill him the way US eliminated Soleimani

Watch: Biden administration to use last of Ukraine funds × Russia is ready to talk on Ukraine

Putin also said that Russia would defend its national interests, but would be prepared to talk to Ukraine, the United States and Europe about the future of Kyiv if they wanted to.

"In Ukraine, those who are aggressive towards Russia, and in Europe and in the United States - do they want to negotiate? Let them. But we will do it based on our national interests," Putin told a meeting of the defence leadership in Moscow.

"We will not give up what is ours," Putin said, adding that Russia did not intend to fight with Europe.