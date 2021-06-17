Top 10 world news: Russia ready to continue talks with US, Japan lifts Covid emergency, and more

Just a day after his much-awaited meeting with US President, Joe Biden, at Geneva, the Russian President Vladimir Putin, says that Russia is ready to continue dialogue with the US if Washington is also willing. According to him, Russia is only willing to continue this dialogue to the same extent as the American side. In other news, following China's crack-down at Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily's office, United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused China of using its security legislation to "target dissenting voices" in Hong Kong. Reportedly, around 500 police officers, swooped down on the tabloid's office making arrests and went through computers, and seized journalistic material.

Russia ready to continue dialogue if US is willing, Putin says after meeting Biden

Almost a day after the meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, has said his government is ready to continue the dialogue with the US if the other side agrees.

China 'targetting dissenting voices' in Hong Kong, says UK

After police officers swooped-in on the offices of Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily's office, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused China of using security legislation to "target dissenting voices" in Hong Kong.

23 Afghan troops killed in clashes with Taliban: Report

Atleast 23 casualties were borne by afghani Forces during a clearing operation in the Dawlat Abad district after fighting broke out between them and the Taliban.

Day after Putin-Biden summit, Kremlin says Ukraine joining NATO would be a 'red line' for Russia

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin met US President Joe Biden at a summit in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine joining NATO would be a "red line" for Moscow.

Japan ending Tokyo virus emergency one month before Olympics

One month ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's government has approved the lifting of Tokyo's virus emergency but set new restrictions that could sharply limit fans at Games events.

World Bank rejects El Salvador request for help on bitcoin implementation

Due to the country's environmental and transparency drawbacks, the World Bank has denied El Salvador's requests, for help in bitcoin implementation.

Supreme Court has no right to appoint PM, says Nepal's KP Sharma Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli writes a letter to the Supreme Court with 18 points defending his dissolution of parliament. He says that government formation is a political process and it cannot be decided by the Supreme Court.

Osama Bin Laden's niece voices support for Trump during Biden-Putin summit

Osama Bin Laden, the 9/11 attacks mastermind's niece was seen waving banners that said "Trump Won" during the recent Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva. She believes the former president won the US election 2020, not Joe Biden, and wants the former reality TV star to return to the White House.

'Cannibal of Ventas': Spanish man jailed for 15 years for killing, eating mum

A Spanish court has sentenced Albert S.G dubbed the "cannibal of Ventas" to 15 years and five months in prison after finding him guilty of strangling his mother and then eating her.

'Milestones': China's space dreams from ground zero upwards

In pics, explore the timeline of key moments in Chinese space exploration.