23 Afghan troops killed in clashes with Taliban: Report

Fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban in northern region of the country led to at least 23 casualties for the troops, TOLO news reported on Thursday. The hostilities erupted as the security forces on Wednesday carried out a clearing operation in the Dawlat Abad district.

"At least 23 commandos were killed and six policemen were wounded in the clashes," a source was quoted by TOLO news as saying.

After the unrest, the military relocated from district center to another area, as per the report.

Sohrab Azimi, a retired general, and son of the former spokesman for the defence ministry, was among the deceased.

According to the media outlet, the district center has been taken over by Taliban militants a week ago.

Afghanistan has been beset with violence in spite of the peace talks as international forces withdraw from the country.

