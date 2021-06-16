Biden seeks 'mutual interests' & 'rational way' with Putin

US President met Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two world leaders sat down to hold lengthy discussions on a range of issues on Wednesday at the picturesque villa in Geneva.

Watch:

Biden set the tone of the meeting, saying: "We try to determine where we have mutual interests and cooperate and where we don't, establish a predictable and rational way in which we disagree."

Biden-Putin summit updates

Both leaders looked ready and relaxed to discuss matters as the summit began with Putin asserting that issues needed to be discussed while hoping for a "productive" meeting.

"I know that you have been on a long trip and had a lot of work, still the US-Russian relations have a lot of issues accumulated that require meetings at the highest level," Putin told Biden as both leaders shook hands to start the meeting.

Putin arrived directly for the meeting amid tight security as his motorcade made its way through the Swiss city. The US president had arrived a day earlier for the summit.

"I'm not looking for conflict," Biden had said earlier, while adding,"we will respond if Russia continues its harmful activities".