Live blog: US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin hold historic summit in Geneva

US President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet at the 'Villa la Grange' in Geneva Photograph: AFP
Welcome to WION's live coverage of the latest Putin-Biden summit that is currently taking place in Geneva, Switzerland
Jun 16, 2021, 06:42 PM
In his opening speech at the start of the summit, Joe Biden described Russia and the US as "two great powers". His words have come as an important hint at Biden's trial of establishing a stable relationship between the countries.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:36 PM
Biden, who has vowed a clear-eyed, tougher approach with Putin than his predecessors at the start of their terms, has already made clear that he will raise the fate of jailed Americans.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:33 PM
The two Presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, have been joined with their top diplomats, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov respectively.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:33 PM
Jun 16, 2021, 06:05 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Geneva on Wednesday for the summit with US President Biden and started the meeting saying it was "always better to meet face to face".
Read more: Always better to meet face to face, Biden tells Putin at Geneva summit
Jun 16, 2021, 06:17 PM
The Russian President arrived in Switzerland's Geneva where he was joined by President Biden at the 18th-century villa amid high security, a little before the historic summit.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:13 PM
As US President Biden gets set to meet Russian President Putin at Geneva, we take a look at the historic meetings between Russian and US leaders.
Jun 16, 2021, 06:15 PM
The US Presidents have not always been best buds with Vladimir Putin. From Joe Biden labelling Putin as a 'killer' to Bill Clinton "thinking he was tough enough to hold Russia together", the reactions have been a big mix.
Have a look at how much the US Presidents got along with Putin.