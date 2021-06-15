No, Vladimir, you're cold-blooded, said a US president

'Tough enough to hold Russia together'

US president Bill Clinton said he hung up after congratulating Putin on becoming acting Russian president in 1999 "thinking he was tough enough to hold Russia together."

Clinton, who had a warm rapport with Putin's mentor Boris Yeltsin, found him cold but wrote in his memoirs that "Yeltsin had picked a successor who had the skills and capacity... to manage Russia's turbulent political and economic life better than (the ailing) Yeltsin now could."

(Photograph:AFP)