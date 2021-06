It is always better to meet face to face

While both of them seemed upbeat, an underlying tension was also visible on both the leaders' faces.

Putin thanked Biden "for your initiative to meet today."

"The US and Russian relations have a lot of issues accumulated that require the highest-level meeting," he said, adding: "I hope that our meeting will be productive."

Biden, who not only took the initiative for the summit itself but also for that first handshake, smiled and said: "It is always better to meet face to face".

