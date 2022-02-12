Top 10 world news: Russia may attack Ukraine on Feb 16, Valieva controversy, and more

US President Joe Biden reportedly told the Western allies during a phone call that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, could launch an attack on Ukraine on February 16. Also, two British journalists who made the revelation about Russian skater Kamila Valieva’s positive drug test have claimed that they have been facing death threats and warnings.

Biden tells allies Russia may attack Ukraine on February 16: Reports

US President Joe Biden reportedly told the Western allies during a phone call that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, could launch an attack on Ukraine on February 16.

Valieva case: British journalists targeted by Russians; receive death threats and 'significant' abuse

Two British journalists who made the revelation about Russian skater Kamila Valieva’s positive drug test have claimed that they have been facing death threats and warnings.

Norway scraps all social distancing measures amid a surge in Omicron cases

The Norwegian government has lifted its final Covid restrictions as they have scrapped all the social distancing measures. Also, masks are not mandatory now in public spaces.

North Korean gardeners sent to labour camp for failing to make Kim’s flowers bloom on birthday

Unhappy with the fact that red 'Kimjongilia'- a flower named after Kim Jong-il—did not bloom ahead of the dead dictator’s birthday, two North Korean gardeners were punished and sent to labour camp for six months.

'Pepperoni' storms topping Jupiter? NASA's latest video goes viral, watch here

NASA is known for sharing captivating images and videos of space. This time, the space agency left the netizens in complete shock after it shared a video of a "pepperoni" storm topping Jupiter.

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Group, passes away

Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of the Bajaj Group, died in India's western Pune city on Saturday. He was 83.

Two journalists working for the UN have been freed by Taliban

The UN refugee agency has claimed that two detained journalists in Afghanistan who had been working with the UN have been released.

Two dead, 9 police officers injured after hours-long standoff in Phoenix

Two people were killed, including the suspect after a shooting and standoff in Phoenix. Also, nine police officers were injured.

Scotland Yard sends questionnaire to UK PM Boris Johnson over Downing Street parties

From Shreyas Iyer to Kagiso Rabada: Complete list of 10 marquee players sold at IPL 2022 mega auction

Team India star Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive pick among the marquee set of players on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12).