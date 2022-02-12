From Shreyas Iyer to Kagiso Rabada: Complete list of 10 marquee players sold at IPL 2022 mega auction

Team India star Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive pick among the marquee set of players on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12). The IPL 2022 mega auction got underway in Bengaluru on Saturday with some of the top cricketers from across the globe going under the hammer.

The proceedings kick-started with the marquee set of players consisting of ten big names from around the world. The lists consisted of some of the best Indian and overseas players, who have been proven performers in the league over the years and were expected to be the top buys at the mega auction.

While former Delhi Capitals skipper Iyer was roped in by KKR for a huge sum of Rs 12.25 crore (INR 122.5 million), South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada was the second-most expensive pick from the marquee list as he was roped in by Punjab Kings for a sum of Rs 9.25 crore (INR 92.5 million).

Shikhar Dhawan was the third most expensive pick as the senior India batter was also roped in by Punjab Kings, who headed into the mega auction with the largest purse among all ten teams. Punjab Kings spent a whopping Rs 8.25 crore (INR 82.5 million) to rope in Dhawan, who has been a consistent run-getter in the IPL over the years.

Also Read: From Rs 20 lakh to Rs 10.75 crore! RCB break the bank for Harshal Patel at IPL 2022 mega auction

Rajasthan Royals also went big and roped in two marquee players from the list of ten as they secured the signings of R Ashwin and Trent Boult for Rs 5 crore (INR 50 million) and Rs 8 crore (INR 80 million) respectively.

Debutants Gujarat Titans roped in Team India pacer Mohammed Shami for Rs 6.25 crore (INR 62.5 million) while Lucknow Super Giants managed to get South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.25 crore (INR 625 million).

Also Read: Mumbai Indians go all out to buy back Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore

Here is a look at the complete list of marquee players sold at IPL 2022 mega auction:

Shikhar Dhawan - Punjab Kings 8.25 crore (INR 82.5 million)

R Ashwin - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 5 crore (INR 50 million)

Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 7.25 crore (INR 72.5 million)

Kagiso Rabada - Punjab Kings - Rs 9.25 crore (INR 92.5 million)

Trent Boult - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 8 crore (INR 80 million)

Shreyas Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 12.25 crore (INR 122.5 million)

Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans - Rs 6.25 crore (INR 62.5 million)

Faf du Plessis - RCB - Rs 7 crore (INR 70 million)

Quinton de Kock - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 6.25 crore (INR 62.5 million)

David Warner - Delhi Capitals - Rs 6.25 crore (INR 62.5 million)