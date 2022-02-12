Norway scraps all social distancing measures amid a surge in Omicron cases

The Norwegian government has lifted its final Covid restrictions as they have scrapped all the social distancing measures. Also, masks are not mandatory now in public spaces.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, while speaking at a press conference said, "The metre is disappearing. We are taking away the recommendation on social distancing. Now we can now socialise like we did before, in nightlife, at cultural events and other social occasions. And on the way to and from work on buses, trains and ferries."

He, however, stressed that "the pandemic is not over", and advised unvaccinated people to continue practising social distancing and wear masks at places where social distancing is not possible.

This comes in despite in surge in Omicron cases.

Also read | Norway allows alcohol serving and sports activities as it eases Covid rules

Isolate for four days after a person tests positive for Covid was downgraded to a recommendation. Also, children with respiratory symptoms are no longer required to get tested for Covid.

Earlier in January, the government reversed a ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants. Apart from this, youth sports activities were allowed to resume.

The restrictions were introduced in December when the country was hit hard by Covid cases.

Not just Norway but several other European nations are planning on easing the curbs. Spain, recently, became the first European country to move towards ending mask mandates.

Travel restrictions may also be eased in several European nations. Many countries have shortened their quarantine time. In Estonia and Iceland, quarantine time has been reduced to seven days.

Slovenia has also shortened its quarantine time to five days.

(With inputs from agencies)