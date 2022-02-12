Scotland Yard sends questionnaire to UK PM Boris Johnson over Downing Street parties

In what could spell more trouble, Scotland Yard has sent a questionnaire to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the alleged parties in Downing Street.

The new development may raise fresh concerns among Tory MPs over his leadership.

On Friday night, No 10 confirmed that the PM had received the document. It vowed that he would respond to it “as required”.

Also Read: British politician accuses PM's wife of preventing him from leading properly

A No 10 spokesperson said, “We can confirm the prime minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan police. He will respond as required.”

It shows that the officers are investigating if the PM had personally broken the law or not.

The police have declined to confirm that the PM had received the questionnaire. It has also refused to comment on whether the people receiving them are being treated as potential suspects or witnesses.

Also Read: UK woman says she is allergic to her own baby. But why

Explaining its approach, Scotland Yard had earlier said that the document “asks for an account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event” and “has formal legal status and must be answered truthfully”.

It added, “Recipients are informed that responses are required within seven days. In most cases, the contact is being made via email. It should be noted that being contacted does not mean a fixed penalty notice will necessarily be issued to that person.”

“Nevertheless, if following an investigation, officers believe it is appropriate because the Covid regulations have been breached without a reasonable excuse, a fixed penalty notice will normally be issued,” it further said.

(With inputs from agencies)