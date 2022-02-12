UK woman says she is allergic to her own baby. But why

In a bizarre development, a UK woman said that she is allergic to her own baby. It seems to be due to a rare pregnancy-associated autoimmune skin disorder, pemphigoid gestationis.

Many painful blisters and rashes emerged on the body of the 32-year-old mother due to this condition, she said.

“It very painful to even hold my son,” said Fiona Hooker, who belongs to Hampshire, England.

Also Read: Beware! Planning to blow up virtual spy building in game can land you in jail

According to the doctors, her body is reacting to a gene in her son’s DNA.

She noticed itchy red areas on her stomach when the woman was 31 weeks pregnant with her son Barney, The Mirror reported.

With time, the allergy became worse. And when she gave birth, they turned into painful blisters. It made it difficult to even hold the baby.

Also Read: Believe it or not? ‘Wordle’ game helps rescue 80-year-old woman in US

"I got a few tiny, really itchy marks around my belly button that felt like nettle stings. I went to the doctors after a few days because it was getting more and more itchy and unbearable. They gave me some steroid creams, which didn’t really touch it and it was getting bigger – my belly was covered in red, itchy plaques," Fiona said.

"It was the third GP I went to see that said it looked like the condition Pemphigoid Gestationis and he referred me to a dermatologist, who gave me the strongest steroid cream you can get. It was like I was allergic to my own baby," Fiona added.

(With inputs from agencies)