Believe it or not? ‘Wordle’ game helps rescue 80-year-old woman in US

Can a game help save someone’s life? Well, truly it can.

An elderly woman was rescued in the US after a 20-hour home invasion hostage ordeal due to the wildly popular online puzzle ‘Wordle’.

The 80-year-old woman was locked in the basement of her home in Illinois after a naked and knife-wielding intruder woke her up in the middle of the night.

Also Read | Watch: When a training session turns into a life-saving mission. Firefighters rescue teens from a icy death

The shivering man got into her bed and threatened to “cut her” if she screamed before backing down from his threats. He also asked her to help warm him up in the bath.

Denyse Holt, who is a retired teacher, was locked in the basement by the man without food or medication. She had started to fear for her life.

The viral word game 'Wordle' seems to have turned into a potential life saver when the woman’s elder daughter got irked that her mother didn't text her score in the game as she used to do everyday. The daughter started trying to reach her and also took neighbour's help after failing to connect with her over landline.

Also Read: Inflation in US worsens, becomes highest in 40 years

“I didn’t send my older daughter a Wordle in the morning. And that was disconcerting to her,” Holt told Chicago’s WBBM.

The neighbour found no answer at the door when Holt’s car was still in the drive way. So, the police were called. And when they went around, they heard her shouting “I’m here! I’m here! I’m here in the basement!” and freed her.

The 32-year-old man was also arrested from a bedroom upstairs.

(With inputs from agencies)