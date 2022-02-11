Watch: When a training session turns into a life-saving mission. Firefighters rescue teens from a icy death

A training session on water rescues for firefighters in suburban St. Louis became a real-life experience when the crew had to jump into action to save two teenagers.

Two people were spotted crossing Creve Coeur Lake by Maryland Heights Fire Protection District crews as they were closing up training Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Watching in horror, the firefighters witnessed the ice on the lake break and the two fall through.

Also read | Afghan neighbour sends homemade meal to UK woman in her sickness, winning hearts on internet

"Training was wrapping up when one of our chiefs spotted 2 people running across the lake. In less than 15 seconds of the teens being spotted running across, the ice broke and they were in the water" said the fire department, in a Facebook post describing the incident.

"The crew that was still present went into response mode along with the two chiefs. A full response was requested. The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District crew along with the Pattonville Fire Protection District assisted by Creve Coeur Fire Protection District responded. The initial crew were able to get 4 rescuers on the ice and remove the victims in a very timely fashion."

With the help of Pattonville and Creve Coeur fire departments, the training firefighters were able to rescue the teens from the ice-covered lake in just minutes.

Also read | Just rocks or dinosaur eggs? Archaeologists discover mystery objects in this Indian state

The Maryland Heights Fire District posted a video of the rescue on YouTube and detailed information about it on its Facebook page. Watch the daring rescue here:

"We ask one thing from everyone- Stay off the ice!"

"These 2 were lucky with their outcome because we had crews within seconds but not everyone is that lucky." warned the firefighters.

Despite the cultural significance of ice activities for many countries, they pose high risks in terms of safety, according to the condition and stability of the ice.

In order for ice to remain stable and thick, cold winters are needed. Warm winters can degrade ice conditions and increase the risk of falling through the ice.

As the temperature steadily rises due to global warming, lakes, rivers, and seas will experience earlier ice break-up, later ice formation, shorter ice cover seasons, and decreased ice thickness.