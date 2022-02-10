Afghan neighbour sends homemade meal to UK woman in her sickness, winning hearts on internet

A heartwarming gesture from a neighbour in the UK has won the hearts of netizens all across social media.

It started when a British woman named Sunday Blake tweeted about how her Afghan neighbour went the extra mile to help her when she was sick. Blake mentioned how her neighbour dropped off a homemade meal for her after getting to know that she was ill.

"One of my neighbours is afghan. He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family. He asked in broken English last week why I looked skinny (ESL - forgave him). I said id recently had surgery and was ill. He just dropped this around. All homemade, including the yoghurt and bread," Blake wrote.

One of my neighbours is afghan. He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family. He asked in broken English last week why I looked skinny (ESL - forgave him 😂). I said id recently had surgery & was ill. He just dropped this around. All homemade, including the yoghurt & bread. pic.twitter.com/Lh3ePFKi4x — Sunday Blake (@SundayMargot) February 2, 2022 ×

Along with the message, she shared the image of the homemade meal.

The tweet immediately went viral and garnered over 58K likes. Several people appreciated the afghan neighbour and started sharing their own experiences.

Also read | Just rocks or dinosaur eggs? Archeologists discover mystery objects in this Indian state

"When you're healed, hoping you'll return each container filled with something yummy and lovely for him. I'm glad you have a good neighbour," wrote a person. Here are a few more reactions:

When you're healed, hoping you'll return each container filled with something yummy and lovely for him. I'm glad you have a good neighbour. — Lydia Kan (she/her) (@LydiaCourage) February 3, 2022 ×

I cried a little reading this. Don't know why. Maybe because I'm an immigrant as well. Or because I needed a reminder that people are good, are kind, are friendly. — Adeline🥩💫 (@Adeline64408100) February 4, 2022 ×