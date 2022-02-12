Two dead, 9 police officers injured after hours-long standoff in Phoenix

Two people were killed, including the suspect after a shooting and standoff in Phoenix. Also, nine police officers were injured.

As per a CNN tally, the nine officers are among the 15 law enforcement officers who have been injured in separate shootings across the US in the last 24 hours.

National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President Patrick Yoes, in a statement, said, "Enough is enough!"

He further claimed that the last year was most dangerous for law enforcement officers.

The suspect in the Phoenix shooting was recognised as 36-year-old Morris Jones. He shot an officer who initially responded. After this, he shot four others who were trying to rescue a baby at the location.

The remaining officers were injured during the hours-long standoff before Jones was dead.

It started after a call was made to 911 reporting a shooting. After the police officer approached the home, someone inside opened fire.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, speaking about the incident said, "I cannot recall an incident in city history where so many officers were injured. A baby is safe today because of our Phoenix police officers.”

(With inputs from agencies)