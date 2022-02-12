'Pepperoni' storms topping Jupiter? NASA's latest video goes viral, watch here

NASA is known for sharing captivating images and videos of space. This time, the space agency left the netizens in complete shock after it shared a video of a "pepperoni" storm topping Jupiter.

The video is of an infrared view of Jupiter’s north pole. "The movie utilises imagery derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard our NASA solar system mission Juno."

The space agency states that the yellow areas are warmer as they are deeper into Jupiter’s atmosphere, and the dark areas are colder because they are higher up in Jupiter’s atmosphere.

"In this clip, the highest “brightness temperature” is around 260K (about -13°C) and the lowest is around 190K (about -83°C).

The “brightness temperature” is a measurement of the radiance, at 5 µm, travelling upward from the top of the atmosphere towards Juno, expressed in units of temperature," states NASA in the caption.

The video was shared on National Pizza Day.

Since shared, the video has managed to gather over 1 million views. The video has gone viral, with netizens leaving tons of comments. "Always beautiful and massive Jupiter!," wrote an Instagram user.