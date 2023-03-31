Top 10 world news: Russia adopts new foreign policy; Biden tells Moscow to release US journalist, & more

Russia on Friday (March 31) adopted a new foreign policy strategy that sets the elimination of Western dominance in global politics as a priority. "The Russian Federation intends to give priority to the elimination of vestiges of the dominance of the United States and other unfriendly countries in world politics," according to the new 42-page document. On Friday morning, United States President Joe Biden told Russia to release Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich after he was arrested on espionage charges. "Let him go," Biden told reporters at the White House. And almost a month after a derailment near the Pennsylvania border in East Palestine, Ohio, the US Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the transportation provider Norfolk Southern Corp.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (March 31) adopted a new foreign policy strategy which sets elimination of Western dominance in global politics as a priority. The new strategy has come on the first anniversary of Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine's Bucha.

United States President Joe Biden on Friday (March 31) told Russia to release Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich after he was arrested on espionage charges. “Let him go,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday morning when asked about his message to Russia on the arrest of Gershkovich.

Almost a month after the tragic derailment near the Pennsylvania border in East Palestine, Ohio, the US Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the transportation provider Norfolk Southern Corp seeking damages for alleged Clean Water Act violations.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India's partially state-owned defence and aerospace firm said that it registered around ₹26,000 Crore or $3.2bn in revenue, during the financial year 2022-23. This is a growth of 8 per cent from the previous year, during which the firm recorded ₹24,620 Crore.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday quashed a seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) asking the Gujarat University to provide information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The revelations from Vulkan Files, more than 5,000 pages of confidential documents that were published by a consortium of news organisations from a Moscow-based Information Technology company, have attained a spotlight of their own. The revelations claim insights into how 'Russian disinformation operations' take place.

A day after Canadian authorities recovered six bodies from the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne Thursday, the Akwesasne authorities in an update Friday morning said the bodies are believed to be of two families, one of Romanian descent and others of Indian citizens.

The White House has claimed to have found evidence that Russia is purchasing weapons from North Korea for its Ukrainian war, and in return providing food and water to the crisis-hit country.

South Africa’s Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole in the Reeva Steenkamp murder case on Friday, March 31. Steenkamp, a model and girlfriend of Pistorius was killed by in the early hours of Valentine's Day 2013, firing four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria house, in a killing that shocked the world.

Jonathan Majors, star of Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested on March 25 on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. She reportedly sustained minor injuries to her head and neck.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE