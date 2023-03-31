Indians, Romanians likely among those found dead while crossing into US from Canada illegally: Police

A day after Canadian authorities recovered six bodies from the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne Thursday, the Akwesasne authorities in an update Friday morning said the bodies are believed to be of two families, one of Romanian descent and others of Indian citizens.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service Deputy Chief Lee-Ann O’Brien said, the people were likely trying to enter the United States illegally from Canada.

In a presser, the Lee-Ann O’Brien said there were five adults and one child. The child belonged to the Romanian family, she said. A Canadian passport was also recovered from the child, as per the police. Moreover, Canadian officials believe a second child from the same family, under age three, is still missing, reported CTV news. To identify the cause of death, authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology tests, as per reports.

The bodies, as per reports, were reovered in a marsh area Thursday during an aerial search with the Canadian Coast Guard. The bodies were found in Tsi Snaihne (Snye), a Mohawk territory in Akwesasne, a region that borders Quebec, Ontario, and New York state. The first body, according to the authorities, was found at about 5 pm.

The bodies were found as a consequence of a Thursday search for another missing individual, a 30-year-old Casey Oakes. Oakes was last seen Wednesday boarding a small, light blue vessel. The vessel was departing from the east end of Cornwall Island, in the St. Lawrence at the time of it was last seen with Oakes onboard it.

Later, the same vessel was discovered next to the six dead people's bodies. Police in Akwesasne were unable to confirm if Oakes had any links with the victims. Around 120 kilometres west of Montreal, Akwesasne borders Cornwall, Ontario.

