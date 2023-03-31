In Pics | Top 10 corrupt countries in the world

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

According to a survey of 180 nations conducted by Berlin-based Transparency International, Somalia ranks worst in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index As per 2022 CPI, most nations are failing to combat corruption.

180 nations are ranked by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, with scores ranging from 0 (extremely corrupt) to 100. (very clean). "Leaders can fight corruption and promote peace all at once. Governments must open up space to include the public in decision-making – from activists and business owners to marginalised communities and young people. In democratic societies, the people can raise their voices to help root out corruption and demand a safer world for us all," Daniel Eriksson, Chief Executive Officer, Transparency International.

Somalia ranks as most corrupted country in the world as per 2022 CPI index

According to a survey of 180 nations conducted by Berlin-based Transparency International, Somalia ranks worst in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). As per the CPI, most nations are failing to combat corruption. A total of 180 nations are ranked by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, with scores ranging from 0; extremely corrupt to 100; very clean. Somalia's CPI score is only 12.

(Photograph: AFP )

Syria's CPI score is only 13, conflict-ridden nations have lowest rankings

Syria's CPI score is just 13. Conflict-ridden nations or those whose fundamental political and personal liberties are severely curtailed typically receive the lowest ratings.

(Photograph: AFP )

South Sudan corruption is among the worst in the world, CPI at 13

South Sudan's CPI score is 13. Only 43 out of 100 is the global average, which has not altered for more than ten years. Twenty-six nations have achieved their lowest scores ever, and more than two-thirds of all nations have scores below 50.



(Photograph: AFP )

Corruption rampant in Venezuela with CPI at 14

Venezuela's CPI score is at 14. A total of 155 nations have not significantly advanced in the fight against corruption since 2012, despite concerted efforts.

(Photograph: AFP )

Yemen perceived as highly corrupt

Yemen perceived as highly corrupt with CPI at 16. Global peace has been deteriorating for 15 years. Corruption has been both a key cause and result of this.

(Photograph: AFP )

Corruption undermines economic development in Libya

With CPI score of 17, Libya too sits at the bottom of the list of world's most corrupted countries. Even countries with high CPI scores play a role in the threats that corruption poses to global security. Afghanistan CPI is at 24 and the country ranks 150.

(Photograph: AFP )

North Korea ranks 171 out of 180 countries in corruption index

In Transparency International's 2022 CPI, North Korea is ranked 171 out of 180 countries with a CPI score of 17.

(Photograph: AFP )

Humanitarian crisis laced with corruption, Haiti's CPI is only 17

Haiti's CPI score is 17. The Caribbean nation faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis too. India's CPI is 40 and the country ranks at 85 out of 180 countries. Pakistan's CPI is 27 and is ranked at 140 position. US' CPI is 69 and is ranked at 18th position.

(Photograph: AFP )

Equatorial Guinea one of the most corrupt nations

Equatorial Guinea has a high level of corruption by international standards and is regarded as one of the most corrupt nations on the planet. It's CPI score is 17.

(Photograph: AFP )

Corruption is pervasive in Burundi, CPI at 17

Corruption is pervasive in Burundi with CPI score of 17. In the past five years, only eight countries have significantly improved their scores. Ten nations' CPI has dropped including Austria, United Kingdom and Luxembourg.

(Photograph: AFP )