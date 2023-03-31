OpenAI’s ChatGPT blocked in Italy over alleged privacy violations

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is blocked in Italy, as per reports. Alleging privacy violations , the Italian privacy regulatory on Friday imposed a ban on the AI application which is gaining grounds in a vast variety of sectors.

The national data protection authorities announced that it will immediately stop processing data of Italian users for OpenAI. It also announced to start an investigation into this.

Another accusation that the Italian regulator levelled against ChatGPT is its alleged failure to check the age of its users. It is essential to note that the AI application is supposed to be for individuals above the age of 13.

"You must be at least 13 years old to use the Services. If you are under 18 you must have your parent or legal guardian’s permission to use the Services. If you use the Services on behalf of another person or entity, you must have the authority to accept the Terms on their behalf," as per ChatGPT's terms of use which is mentioned on its website.

OpenAI has yet not commented on this latest development clarifying the allegations the Italian regulator has made. The privacy regulator said "the absence of any legal basis that justifies the massive collection and storage of personal data in order to 'train' the algorithms underlying the operation of the platform".

According to a UBS study released last month, it is projected to have achieved 100 million monthly active users in January. This is a significant feat given the fact that the OpenAI chatbot was launched only a couple of months ago.

With this, the AI app has become one of the fastest-growing consumer application. Last week, the law enforcement agency of the European Union, Europol issued a warning about the possible use of chatbots in phishing scams, misinformation campaigns, and cyber crimes.

As per reports by Politico, the order of block in Italy is only in effect until the ChatGPT complies with the General Data Protection Regulation, a historic EU privacy regulation (GDPR). Many countries are able to make use of ChatGPT, nonetheless, some nations may have a firm grip on things for regulatory reasons.

Open AI reportedly has 20 days to extending information about how the AI app will bring itself to compliance with EU rules. If it fails to comply, as per reports, it may face a penalty of up to 4 percent of its global revenue, as per Politico.

(With inputs from agencies)

