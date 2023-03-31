Listicle | Vulcan Files reveal Russian plans against critical targets in Europe, US

The revelations from Vulkan Files, more than 5,000 pages of confidential documents that were published by a consortium of news organisations from a Moscow-based Information Technology company, have attained a spotlight of their own. The revelations claim insights into how 'Russian disinformation operations' occur.

What are Vulcan Files: What do they reveal?

The confidential documents from a Moscow-based contractor suggest that there has been a centralised effort by the Russian state to identify critical cyber targets and vulnerabilities of its foes.

ALSO READ | Russian hackers targeted US nuclear scientists

The leaked documents reportedly detail plans to identify and coordinate attacks in real-time and improve efficiencies. There are two crucial projects, called Amezit and Skan, help enable social media disinformation campaigns and figure out targets vulnerable to hacking.

A third program, Crystal-2, reportedly offers training related to malicious, real-world attacks on critical infrastructure, including air, sea and rail transport.

Vulcan File leaks: Potential targets in the United States, Europe

The leaked documents show a map of the United States with circles over internet servers.

ALSO WATCH | Russian hackers reportedly targeted three U.S. nuclear research laboratories

Another map shows Muhleberg Nuclear Power Plant in Switzerland, outside Bern, along with the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is not clear whether those were actual targets or just dummy targets used for training.

Vulcan File leaks: What else can be disrupted by Russia?

A document for a training program called Crystal-2 details the Russian ability to disrupt real-world infrastructure, including systems for controlling air, sea and rail operations.

Vulcan File leaks: Disinformation campaign can be automated

The documents reportedly reveal that operators can make fake accounts on all major social media platforms. The hardware used to execute the process is called a "sim bank". Once these fake accounts are created, they can be used to post information, add friends, send direct messages, upload photos and videos and “like” the posts of others.

Vulcan File leaks: Sandworm, the notorious hacking group a crucial client

The Western officials in past have attributed to Sandworm, a hacking group, numerous spectacular hacks, including the disruption of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics. It has been revealed that Sandworm is one of the clients of Vulcan.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE