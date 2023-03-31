Russia looks for ‘elimination’ of western ‘dominance’ as it adopts new foreign policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (March 31) adopted a new foreign policy strategy which sets elimination of Western dominance in global politics as a priority. The new strategy has come on the first anniversary of Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine's Bucha. Russian forces are facing opposition from Ukraine troops over control of city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation intends to give priority to the elimination of vestiges of the dominance of the United States and other unfriendly countries in world politics," according to the new 42-page document, reports AFP.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the new policy document deems the West to be an 'existential' threat to Russia.

"The existential nature of threats to the security and development of our country, driven by the actions of unfriendly states is recognised" in the policy, Lavrov said during a televised meeting of Russia's security council.

"The United States of America is directly named as the main instigator and driver of anti-Russian sentiment," he added.

Interestingly, the foreign policy document singles out China and India as its main allies on the world stage.

It stresses the importance of "the deepening of ties and coordination with friendly sovereign global centres of power and development located on the Eurasian continent," reports AFP.

Will defeat 'Russian evil,' says Zelensky

Earlier on Friday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bucha as the city marked one year of withdrawal of Russian forces and recapture by Ukrainian troops.

"The battle for the foundation of the free world is taking place on Ukrainian land. We will definitely win. Russian evil will fall, right here in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He earlier called Bucha "a symbol of the atrocities" committed by Russia's forces, who have been linked to the extra-judicial killings of unarmed civilians in Bucha.

"We will never forgive. We will punish every perpetrator," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

Belarus urges for 'truce', but also ready to host Russian nukes

Belarus President Alexander Lukasheknko, who is a close ally of Vladimir Putin, has urged Moscow and Kyiv to help broker a "truce".

"We must stop now, before an escalation begins. I'll take the risk of suggesting an end of hostilities... a declaration of a truce," Lukashenko said during a televised state of the nation address.

However, he also expressed readiness to host Russian nukes on the territory of Belarus.

"If need be, Putin and I will decide and introduce here, if necessary, strategic weapons," he said, referring to long-range missiles.

"We will stop at nothing to defend our countries, our states and our people," Lukashenko said in a televised address to the nation.



(With inputs from agencies)



