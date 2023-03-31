Jonathan Majors assault charges: Marvel mulling over actor's future in MCU?

Jonathan Majors, star of Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested on March 25 on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. She reportedly sustained minor injuries to her head and neck. The day after, Majors was arraigned in court on multiple counts including attempted assault and aggravated harassment. The serious charges are proving to have a considerable impact on Majors' career and image. The US Army suspended their recruiting commercials featuring Majors, stating that they would refrain from using the ads until the sexual assault investigation was completed. But what about Majors' role as the next Big Bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror? Majors, who appeared as Kang in Quantumania, will not want to lose such a plum role.

An insider called Jeff Sneider said on The Hot Mic podcast, "I've heard that Marvel hasn't made any decisions regarding Jonathan Majors but they've met with or spoken to his agent to discuss potential options going forward."

It appears that Majors' future as Kang is uncertain. Before Quantumania, Majors had essayed a variant of Kang called He Who Remains in the finale episode of Loki season 1. The actor is set to appear in season 2 of the show as another variant of Kang. After that, he will battle Avengers in the fifth Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty.

WION's review of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania read, "If you can't tell already, Quantumania is an absolute dud. I felt bad for genuinely great actors that populate this thing for having to mouth lines that might as well have come out from that AI thingy everyone these days seems so fond of. The script is, and I cannot stress this enough, execrable. The screenwriter behind this film is Jeff Loveness and that should frighten you. For he is also writing the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty. MCU is certainly not getting any better soon."

