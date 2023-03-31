Russia buying weapons from North Korea in exchange for food, claims US

The White House has claimed to have found evidence that Russia is purchasing weapons from North Korea for its Ukrainian war, and in return providing food and water to the crisis-hit country.

Briefing the reports, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Russia, which has been desperate for additional munitions and weapons in wake of western sanctions, is turning to “rogue” nations to fund its war.

“As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

“We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions,” he added.

The Hermit country is facing one of its worst food crises under the 11-year leadership of Kim Jong Un. Though food shortages are frequent, border controls, poor weather and sanctions have worsened the situation in recent years.

South Korea's unification ministry even sounded the alarm on the food shortages and asked the World Food Programme (WFP) for help.

Satellite imagery from South Korean authorities shows that the North produced 180,000 tonnes less food in 2022 than in 2021, reports BBC.

North Korea is not the only country Russia has been looking to import arms. Iran and reportedly China have sent ammunition to Moscow, which is battling a protracted war in Ukraine.

Recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken citing US intelligence claimed that Beijing was considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia, though White House officials have said they have yet to see evidence of Beijing following through with weapons delivery.

(With inputs from agencies)