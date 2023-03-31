SCO summit 2023: China's new defence minister expected to visit India for meet in April

General Li Shangfu, China's newly appointed defence minister, is scheduled to visit India for the first time in April. This would be China's first high-level military visit to India since the Line of Actual Control (LAC) issue started in 2020, as reported by The Hindu.

Separately, S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, stated at a meeting on Thursday (March 30), that the standoff in eastern Ladakh “is work in progress” and in the last three years the combination of military and diplomacy working in lockstep has made progress in resolving it.

General Li, who is also a State Councillor, is likely going to be present in person for the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in April. Wang Xiaohong, State Councillor and Minister of Public Security for China, was only present virtually at this week's meeting of the SCO National Security Advisers.

The visit will be the first since Rajnath Singh and General Li's predecessor, General Wei Fenghe, met on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in Moscow in September 2020. India and China are also exploring holding a bilateral meeting between the two defence ministers.

General Li, who formerly worked in the PLA's equipment development division, is the first Chinese Defense Minister to come from the aviation industry. Owing to China's acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system, he was subject to US sanctions. President Xi Jinping's selection of him underscores the current emphasis on PLA renewal, which General Li has been tasked with directing.

His visit comes as India and China continue to talk about settling the two remaining areas of contention, Demchok and Depsang, after reaching an understanding in the Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra, and Hot Springs.

To date, 17 rounds of Corps Commanders' negotiations between the two nations have taken place in an effort to end the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. While China asserts that disengagement is complete and the final two areas of conflict predate the standoff, India contends that two other locations, Depsang and Demchok, remain unresolved.