Top 10 world news: Quad summit to be held in Hiroshima, G7 imposes more sanctions on Russia, and more

G7 nations on Friday further imposed several sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, aimed at paralysing the Kremlin's war machinery. The announcement came after the G7 summit concluded in Japan's Hiroshima city. Meanwhile, it is reported that the Quad summit, which was originally scheduled to take place in Australia's Sydney, will now shift to Hiroshima and be held on the sidelines of the G7 summit. And, India's central bank RBI stunned Indians by effectively withdrawing INR 2000 note from circulation.

Please click on the headlines to read more.

G7 leaders vow to 'starve Russian war machine' with new set of sanctions The Group of Seven (G7) countries on Friday vowed to “starve Russia of G7 technology, industrial equipment and services that support its war machine”, as it announced a plethora of sanctions to punish Vladimir Putin for launching an invasion against Ukraine.

EXCLUSIVE: Modi, Zelensky to meet in Hiroshima, have first in-person interaction since Russian invasion In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Hiroshima, Japan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. This meeting marks the first in-person interaction between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began last year.

Quad summit to take place in Japan’s Hiroshima on the sidelines of G7 summit The leaders of the Quad nations will meet on Saturday in Japan’s Hiroshima, according to the latest media reports. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

CNN host Christiane Amanpour criticises network for hosting Trump town hall CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour used strong words to criticise her own network for hosting a town-hall event with United States former president Donald Trump last week, stating she had “a very robust exchange of views” with Chris Licht, the chief executive who has been under fire for approving and then defending his decision to stage it.

US: TikTok content creators file lawsuit against state ban imposed on app in Montana Five users of TikTok in the US have filed a lawsuit in a federal court to overturn the statewide ban imposed on the video-sharing app in Montana, saying the restriction violates their right to free speech.

India’s central bank RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, on Friday said that it is withdrawing the currency note of Rs 2000 denomination from circulation.

Biden greenlights joint plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, but on European soil Walking back on his earlier statements, US President Joe Biden on Friday informed his G7 allies that Washington DC will support a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16s.

BCCI likely to make major announcement on ODI World Cup after SGM; WTC final squad to travel in three slots The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could make a major announcement on the upcoming ODI World Cup as the preparations move to the final stage.

Kathal movie review: Sanya Malhotra shines in this cheeky satire Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery revolves around the theft of two prized jackfruits from the garden of a local politician in a small town in Madhya Pradesh, India. Amidst this investigation, a young police officer named Mahima finds herself at the centre of the mystery.