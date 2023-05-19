Quad summit to take place in Japan’s Hiroshima on the sidelines of G7 summit

The leaders of the Quad nations will meet on Saturday in Japan’s Hiroshima, according to the latest media reports. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the G7 summit. The Quad meeting was supposed to be held in Australia’s Sydney on May 24; however, the summit was cancelled following US President Joe Biden’s decision to abandon his Australia trip due to a debt ceiling crisis back home.

Watch: G7 leaders reach Hiroshima in Japan ahead of the official G7 Summit

Earlier, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday revealed that plans were being made to arrange a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue leaders meeting in Japan’s Hiroshima. The meeting will include Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What’s on the agenda for the upcoming Quad Summit?

India attaches great importance to the Quad grouping, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having referred to the bloc as “a force for global good” in the past. According to media reports, Issues related to the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA), Quad Satellite Data Portal, Quad Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Package (Q-CHAMP), Quad Partnership on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Quad Fellowship will be discussed during the meeting.

Biden to skip US-Pacific Islands Summit

Along with Australia, Biden also cancelled his proposed visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG), where he was supposed to attend the US-Pacific Islands Summit. Now, the White House has directed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to represent the US at the summit.