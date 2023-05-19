In Pics: G7 leaders gather in Hiroshima for the 'group of Seven' summit
Japan is hosting the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's hometown, from May 19 to 21, greeting leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. A "non-enumerated member" is also the European Union.
On Friday morning, Kishida welcomed the visiting leaders and officials to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, where they placed flowers for the thousands of people killed when the United States unleashed an atomic bomb on the city in 1945.
Here are the key moments of the summit in pictures. Take a look.
Wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty (L), husband of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Heiko von der Leyen (2L), wife of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britta Ernst (3L), Japan’s First Lady Yuko Kishida (C) and US First Lady Jill Biden (2R) walk together after a flower wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima.
(Photograph:AFP)
(L to R) US President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a working lunch session.
(Photograph:AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) shake hands at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders' Summit.
(Photograph:AFP)
This handout photo taken and released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan shows Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front L), Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2nd R) and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (front R) taking part in a tree-planting ceremony during a visit to the Peace Memorial Park.
(Photograph:AFP)
This handout photo taken and released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan shows (L to R) European Council President Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signing the guest books as they visit the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7.
(Photograph:AFP)
(From L to R) President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose for a group photo after laying flower wreaths at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G7.
(Photograph:AFP)
PETA protesters urged G7 leaders to encourage people to ‘go vegan’
(Photograph:Reuters)
Protesters carried banners against nuclear war and the ‘imperialist’ G7
Protesters carried banners against nuclear war and the ‘imperialist’ G7