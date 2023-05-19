In Pics: G7 leaders gather in Hiroshima for the 'group of Seven' summit

Japan is hosting the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's hometown, from May 19 to 21, greeting leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. A "non-enumerated member" is also the European Union.

On Friday morning, Kishida welcomed the visiting leaders and officials to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, where they placed flowers for the thousands of people killed when the United States unleashed an atomic bomb on the city in 1945.

Here are the key moments of the summit in pictures. Take a look.