BCCI likely to make major announcement on ODI World Cup after SGM; WTC final squad to travel in three slots

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could make a major announcement on the upcoming ODI World Cup as the preparations move to the final stage. The BCCI will conduct a Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 27 and is expected that the venues for the showpiece event could be announced. On the flip side, members of the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) will also depart in batches, depending on IPL progression. 12 venues on cards for World Cup? As things stand, neither the venues nor the schedule for the ODI World Cup is finalised, but progress could be made after the SGM on May 27. It is expected that 12 venues could be in use for the ODI World Cup according to a report published by Cricbuzz. The report also adds Ahemdabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will be used for the final on November 19 (tentative date).

Other venues on the agenda will include Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata's Eden Gardens, and Bangalore's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Formation of Infrastructure Development and Subsidy Sub-Committee; Guidelines for appointment of Physiotherapists and Trainers in state teams and Ratification of Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy" are the other items on the May 27 meeting.

Other things on the agenda will be the formation of a committee for the ODI World Cup and the Women's Premier League (WPL). The WPL enjoyed great success in its inaugural season, while the World Cup committee will look after the administration of the showpiece event in India.

Team India to depart in batches With the conclusion of the IPL 2023 nearing, players part of the Indian squad will soon depart in batches. It is reported that players who will not participate in the playoffs will depart on May 23. This includes Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, and other players like Ravichandran Ashwin, and Virat Kohli who are subject to playoff qualification. The first lot will depart on May 23.

A second lot of players will include those eliminated in the playoffs and not participating in the final of the IPL on May 28. The second lot of players will depart on May 24, while the final batch will depart after the IPL final on May 30. India squad for WTC final Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

