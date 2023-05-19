IPL 2023: 'No point paying...': Gavaskar slams injured Jofra Archer, says 'what has he given MI in return?'

Early this month, Mumbai Indians (MI) were dealt with a major blow as speedster Jofra Archer got ruled out of the IPL 2023 edition. Archer featured in only five games for the Rohit Sharma-led franchise and accounted for a mere two wickets at an economy rate of 9.50. With the recurrence of stress fracture in his right elbow, he is now also out of the upcoming English summer, to miss Ashes 2023.

A lot was expected from Archer in the MI jersey. Having returned to international cricket, early this year, after almost 24 months, the 28-year-old never looked in his elements in IPL 2023, not bowling quick and looking threatening with the ball. After his return home, as the England Cricket Board (ECB) is monitoring his recovery, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar has slammed Archer left, right and centre. 'MI paid big money for him and what has he given in return?' Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day, "What has been Mumbai Indians experience of Jofra Archer? They took a punt on him knowing that he was injured and would be available only from this season. They paid big money for him and what has he given in return? He didn't seem 100 per cent fit and he should have informed the franchise about it. They only realised when he turned up and found that he was barely able to bowl at his usual pace. "

He further opined, "In between the tournament, he went abroad for treatment which is what his country's cricket board apparently said. So he was never fully fit, but still came over. If he was committed to the franchise, who probably pay him more than the ECB does, he should have stayed right till the end even if he wasn't going to play and show his commitment towards the franchise. Instead, he has opted to fly off back to the UK."

Also Read: SA will be missing a trick if they don't take Faf du Plessis to ODI World Cup, opines RCB star Dinesh Karthik 'This has got to be the greatest diversionary trick attempted' Gavaskar added, "A day later, a story appears that he is going to get a multi-million-pound deal with Mumbai Indians to play for their team in the various leagues in the world. This has got to be the greatest diversionary trick attempted. Mumbai Indians are not fools to sign a lame horse for any future race. Make no mistake, Mumbai Indians won't be amused at the turn of events and now that they have come back well in the tournament without his presence, he will be lucky if he gets his full fee for the IPL and if he does then he would do well to give half to his favourite charity."

"There's simply no point paying even one rupee for a player, however big a name he may be, if he is not going to be available for the entire tournament. It's got to be the player's choice to pick playing for an IPL franchise or his country. Full marks to him if he chooses country over IPL, but if he chooses IPL then he has to fulfil his commitments totally and not make some excuse and leave early, especially towards the time when qualifying for the Playoffs becomes crucial."