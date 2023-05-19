SA will be missing a trick if they don't take Faf du Plessis to ODI World Cup, opines RCB star Dinesh Karthik

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrashed bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in match 65 of IPL 2023 on Thursday evening (May 18) in Hyderabad. Chasing 187, RCB got off to a flier courtesy of centurion Virat Kohli (63-ball 100) and skipper Faf (47-ball 71)'s majestic 172-run opening stand.

With another win, RCB inched closer to the playoffs and have lots to cheer for. Their skipper Faf has been in unreal form, scoring 702 runs (currently the Orange Cap holder) in 13 games including eight fifties, and has been leading the charge with the bat in every game. Thus, his RCB teammate Dinesh Karthik feels South Africa will be 'missing a trick if they don't take Faf to the ODI World Cup'.

Speaking on the latest edition of the ICC Review, Karthik said, "I'm not at all surprised with Faf’s form because I think he's a terrific player. He's a very good leader as well."

He further opined, "In the last four, five years of IPL, he's been very consistent and he's just had another year where he's been even more consistent, even more effective, even more powerful. I think South Africa will be missing a trick if they don't take him to the World Cup. I think he is ready. He is somebody who can make a difference as a leader, as a batter."

"So I genuinely wish Faf says yes, when South Africa asks him because he will make an impact at that World Cup if he's there," Karthik added.