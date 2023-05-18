IPL 2023: Virat, Faf blow SRH away in one-sided contest to register 8-wicket win; Klaasen's ton goes in vain

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were at their fluent best on Thursday, May 18 as they beat hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite a well-made 104 from Heinrich Klaasen, it was his fellow South African star Faf du Plessis (71) and former India captain Virat Kohli (100) who turned the screws for the away side and won the contest for RCB with four balls to spare. The win takes RCB to fourth spot with their playoff fortunes in their own hand with one match to go for each team while Virat enjoyed his first ton in IPL after four years.

6️⃣th hundred for the King in the IPL and it’s come in an all important chase! 🥹



Only RCB Hall of Famer, Chris Gayle, has as many hundreds 🤌

Virat’s keeps RCB in playoff hunt

Asked to chase 187 runs after a quickfire ton from Heinrich Klaasen, it was Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis who did the trick for RCB as they dominated from the first ball. Virat brought his first IPL ton in four years after he smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six on the fourth ball of the 18th over. While he was dismissed on the very next ball, the job was already done for the away side as Virat’s innings consisted of 4 sixes and 12 fours as scored at a strike rate of 159.