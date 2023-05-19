India’s central bank RBI stops circulation of Rs 2,000 currency

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, on Friday said that it is stopping the circulation of 2,000 rupee currency— introduced in 2016 in the aftermath of the demonetisation order.

It said that Rs 2,000 notes continue to remain legal tender, and added that they can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

“The exchange facility for Rs 2,000 bank notes up to Rs 20,000 at a time would be available from May 23,” the RBI said in a statement, advising the banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.

It has also asked banks to provide deposit and/or exchange facilities for Rs 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023.