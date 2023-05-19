ugc_banner

EXCLUSIVE: PM Modi, Zelensky to meet in Hiroshima, a first in person interaction since Russia's war began

Hiroshima, JapanWritten By: Sidhant SibalUpdated: May 19, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

PM Modi and Zelensky Photograph:(Twitter)

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Hiroshima, Japan. This meeting marks their first in-person interaction between the two since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began last year.

PM Modi, who is in Japan to attend the G7 summit, will utilize this opportunity to engage with various world leaders and discuss pressing global issues.

During their discussions, PM Modi and President Zelensky are expected to address the current situation in Ukraine and explore avenues for further co-operation. The talks will likely focus on finding diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the region.

Last year, Indian PM Modi had met Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand. Emphasizing on resolution of the ongoing conflict, PM told him that "this is not an era of war", a line that since then has been retreated by other world leaders.

In addition to the bilateral meeting with President Zelenskyy, PM Modi's Japan visit entails engaging with other prominent leaders. He is scheduled to meet counterparts from South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Vietnam, and host country Japan.

These interactions will provide a platform for discussing shared interests, regional dynamics, and strengthening multilateral co-operation.

